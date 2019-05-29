Santa Fe electric bills could see rising bills

Copyright by KRQE - All rights reserved

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - People living in Santa Fe could soon be paying more for electricity.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, The City Council's Public Works Committee approved an ordinance granting PNM a franchise fee increase. The rate is 3% of the gross receipts which PNM receives from a sale of electricity in the city.

If approved, bills could increase by three cents more for every dollar charged. A possible final decision could happen by June 26.