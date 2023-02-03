SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s some good news out of Santa Fe if you are a high school student looking for a job. The Santa Fe Recreation Division is holding a series of youth summer program hiring events.

Local high school students ages 16 and older are welcome to attend.

The positions will assist in providing and conducting recreational, instructional, and educational programs and activities for children ages 6-12.

The start date is May 30 and ends the last week of July. See more information about the hiring process here.