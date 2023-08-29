SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mexico Independence Day is just weeks away.

Santa Fe is trying to help the Mexican Consulate celebrate Independence Day by waiving the $585 fee they would pay to use the Plaza.

“[We] will allow a celebration of Mexican Independence Day [that] will be on the Plaza. We will waive the fees as a government-to-government gesture in good faith and look forward to a great celebration,” said Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber.

They had El Grito in the Plaza last year.

Santa Fe City Council will vote on the proposal Wednesday, and if approved, the fee will be waived until 2025.

Mexico’s Independence Day is celebrated on September 16.