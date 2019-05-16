Santa Fe deputy chief says police response can improve after reports of ammo on playground

Santa Fe Police Department’s deputy chief says the department is working on quicker response time. This comes after the department came under fire for a nearly three-hour delay.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports an internal review uncovered the delayed response last month when the officers were called to the Pueblos Del Sol playground. The caller, a nearby resident, says her son discovered ammunition and a black bag nearby which she thought might hold a gun.

The caller states it took two hours from their call to authorities at 1:34 p.m., to arrive at the southern Santa Fe park. Call logs obtained by The New Mexican, state that officers did not arrive at the scene until 3:30 p.m.

Authorities discovered boxes of ammunition for four separate rifle models, pistol bullets, a gun cleaning kit, and a GPS. No guns or bags were found.

The department apologized for the response delay, saying officers were tied up on other calls. Deputy Chief Ben Valdez of the Santa Fe Police Department says despite their busy morning, patrol supervisors should have addressed the situation, trying to assess the discovery on the playground and to rule out a gun’s presence.

Authorities are still investigating the case and police have yet to identify any suspects.