Santa Fe DA still considering charges in “Rust” movie set shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe County District Attorney says she is still considering who might face criminal charges in the deadly shooting on a local movie set. In a statement, Mary Carmack-Altwise says her office is “exploring various theories” about who was responsible for the prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust.”

The DA goes on to say in part, that everyone involved in firearms handling had a duty to ensure safety and certain people may be found criminally liable for what they did or didn’t do. Meanwhile, assistant director Dave Halls is backing up actor Alec Baldwin’s assertion that he never actually pulled the trigger, a claim that is raising eyebrows among industry professionals.

“I was honestly a little startled when I heard his statement that he hadn’t pulled the trigger, but the gun fired. Something tells me that this gun if it operated the way he says, was not functioning according to the way it was designed,” said movie armorer Durch Merrick.

Baldwin insists he is not responsible for Hutchin’s death.