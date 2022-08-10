SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A unique Santa Fe cremation company is getting thousands to expand. The company called Parting Stone processes cremated remains into smooth stones. They use technology developed with the help of Los Alamos National Lab.

Right now, the company is growing and has built relationships with about 600 funeral homes across the nation. The state says more people are also turning to cremation as burial costs rise so parting Stone is getting $150,000 in Local Economic Development Act funding from the state.

They plan to add 89 employees with the funding to expand their reach. Santa Fe city councilors are also expected to approve another $25,000 in local LEDA funding.