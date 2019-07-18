Santa Fe creates initiative to welcome new residents

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- The city of Santa Fe has created an initiative aimed at welcoming newcomers. As Santa Fe continues to grow it continues to bring in out of state employees.

Mayor Alan Webber is on a mission to make them feel welcome. His administration has launched a new program to help new them engage in the community.

The Newcomers’ Club of Santa Fe offers a variety of activities for members each month including dinners, book clubs, hiking, etc. Membership costs $20 per person each year.

For additional information on the club including how to sign up, click here.