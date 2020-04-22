SANTA FE, COUNTY N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County residents can start disposing of their trash for free. County officials have signed into effect a notice of action which suspends the requirement for punches on solid waste punch cards during the coronavirus pandemic. One trip typically costs $18, this action will waive all fees. Officials say they will continue to verify residency and that only one trip is allowed per day.
Santa Fe County to allow trash disposal at no charge
by: KRQE StaffPosted: / Updated: