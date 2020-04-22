1  of  3
Santa Fe County to allow trash disposal at no charge

New Mexico

SANTA FE, COUNTY N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County residents can start disposing of their trash for free. County officials have signed into effect a notice of action which suspends the requirement for punches on solid waste punch cards during the coronavirus pandemic. One trip typically costs $18, this action will waive all fees. Officials say they will continue to verify residency and that only one trip is allowed per day.

