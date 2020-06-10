Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office steps up patrol in Rio en Medio area

Live Now
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Illegal parking continues to be a problem near a popular Santa Fe County trail and now the sheriff has ramped up patrols in the area. The Santa Fe County Sheriff announced Wednesday there will be more patrols along the Rio en Medio Trailhead north of town. They say visitors are parking illegally and impeding emergency vehicles in the area.

The office says it’s also gotten complaints from local residents that cars are blocking private driveways and trash has been illegally on private land.

