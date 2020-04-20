Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s help in homicide investigation

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help identifying a woman in a homicide investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office says on March 23, 2020, the body of a deceased woman was found in the Cerillos, New Mexico area, located off County Road 57A. According to the Office of the Medical Investigator, the individual has had thyroid surgery, had a stint surgically inserted into her artery and bridge work done on her teeth.

The Sheriff’s Office says the woman was wearing gray and black spandex pants, green and white striped ankle socks and white tennis shoes that were worn on the toe area with holes on the soles. Also, the woman had bandages on her right forearm and a butterfly tattoo on her right shoulder. The woman also has short salt and pepper hair.

The Sheriff’s Office says that anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s investigators at 505-428-3720 or for more information to contact the Public Information Officer with the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office at 505-490-2678.

White tennis shoe. Courtesy of the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office

Blue, flowered t-shirt. Courtesy of the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office

Butterfly tattoo. Courtesy of the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office

