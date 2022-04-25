SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office has released videos and files associated with the ongoing investigation of the accidental shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust in October of 2021.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza says the files include lapel/dash camera footage, crime scene photos, witness interviews and all other pieces of evidence collected throughout the investigation. According to the release, other parts of the investigation remain outstanding, including firearm and ballistic forensics, fingerprint analysis, and phone data collected from Alec Baldwin’s phone.

KRQE News 13 is looking over the files and will provide updates.

Last week, New Mexico Environment Department’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau released the results of its investigation. The report found that the Rust Movie Productions, LLC management knew that firearm safety procedures were not followed on set and showed indifference to employee safety. The production company was issued a Willful-Serious citation that includes a $136,793 penalty. This is the maximum fine and highest level of citation allowed by state law in New Mexico.