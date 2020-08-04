Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office issues Silver Alert for 77-year-old man

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 77-year-old James Lyle Enyeart. The sheriff’s office says Enyeart was last seen on August 3, 2020, around 1:00 p.m. and believed to have left his home on Bonanza Trail in Santa Fe County on foot wearing blue jeans, tennis shoes and a long-sleeve blue shirt.

SFCSO says Enyeart is a Caucasian male, 5’5” tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. SFCSO says anyone with information regarding this New Mexico Silver Alert is asked to call the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office at 505-428-3720 or dial 911.