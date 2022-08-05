SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office has wrapped up a week of active shooter training at Capital High School. Deputies learned how to respond along with best practices if they ever have to respond to any sort of critical incident including an active shooter within the county’s school system.
“We realized that our officers need up-to-date training. It’s a commitment with the Sheriff’s Office to make sure that our officers are trained, that they’re able to respond, that they have the best tools necessary to respond to these situations. to make sure our school system, our children, and our community are safe,” said Adan Mendoza, Santa Fe County Sheriff.
The training will be implemented department-wide. Other agencies also participated including the Espanola Police Department, Bureau of Land Management, Taos, Santa Ana, and Tesque Pueblos as well as the Department of Corrections.