NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office announced it raised more than $4,600 for New Mexicans battling cancer. This was part of the annual “No Shave November” fundraising drive.

In the past year, the deputies wore pink arm patches on their uniforms to show support and awareness for those affected by cancer. According to SFCSO those patches generated over $1,200 in donations. The money collected during the 2022 fundraising event went to the Cancer Foundation for New Mexico.