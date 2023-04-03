SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Law enforcement is stepping up efforts to keep local pilgrims safe. As many New Mexicans get ready to walk to the Santuario de Chimayo ahead of Easter, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is getting ready to crack down on impaired driving.

Thursday, April 6, sheriff’s deputies will conduct a DWI sobriety checkpoint in north-central Santa Fe County, according to a press release. They’ll also be patrolling roads into the Easter weekend.

The Sheriff’s Office recommends that locals who want to trek to Chimayo for the annual Santuario de Chimayo Pilgrimage wear light-colored clothing and to stay hydrated. If you plan on walking at night, they recommend bringing a flash light and wearing reflective clothing. The Sheriff’s Office says they will also be handing out glow sticks along the route Thursday night.