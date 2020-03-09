Santa Fe County sheriff to enforce ‘red flag’ gun law despite concerns

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The new controversial red flag gun law will be enforced in Santa Fe County.

The new law lets law enforcement temporarily take away firearms from anyone who’s considered to be a public danger. Several sheriffs across the state have publicly condemned the law and say they won’t enforce it.

However, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza tells the Santa Fe New Mexican that despite several concerns he has, he doesn’t get to pick and choose which laws to enforce.

