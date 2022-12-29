NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Broadband internet service will soon be available to more than 3,000 homes, businesses, and a school in rural parts of New Mexico. This, according to a press release from Commnet Broadband.

The company has partnered with Santa Fe County and REDINet to provide internet access for residents in El Rancho, Jacona, and Jaconita. They say the internet expansion happened because of funding from Santa Fe County.

The release says a fiber connection at Pojoaque Valley Schools will connect to REDINet’s network and then link to a data center in Albuquerque. Officials say work will begin in January and will cost around $140,000. They say download speeds of 25 Mbps and 3Mbps upload or greater will be available beginning in March of 2023.