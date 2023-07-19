SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A digitization effort years in the making is finally complete. Real estate records in Santa Fe County have now gone digital.

“Completing the digitization and redaction of 480,000 real estate records is a significant accomplishment for the Santa Fe County Clerk’s Office,” County Clerk Katharine E. Clark said in a press release. “We are dedicated to providing streamlined services and embracing technological advancements for more accessible government.”

The county has not only digitized records but has also created a self-service portal for locals to purchase documents. To learn more about accessing documents, you can find instructions on the county clerk’s website.