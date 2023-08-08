SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The NE/SE Connector Road Project in Santa Fe County has hit some snags. It’s due to supply chain issues.

The closure at Richards Avenue and Dinosaur Trail was originally scheduled to open up to traffic on Monday, but that’s been pushed back. They’re suspecting it’ll be late August or early September before it can open.

The closure and a detour will affect the routes to the following locations:

Amy Biehl

Institute of American Indian Arts

Santa Maria de la Paz

Santa Fe Community College

Bicycle Technologies International

The Academy for Technology and the Classics

Easter Seals Disability Services

We want to thank constituents for their patience as traffic detours may delay your route to work, school, or for recreational purposes. Santa Fe County will continue to closely monitor this sensitive project scheduling and minimize traffic disruptions in this corridor. Santa Fe County

