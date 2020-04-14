Santa Fe County looks to collect over $1.3M in unpaid ambulance bills

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County will soon crack down on people who have not paid ambulance bills.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the Santa Fe County Fire Department has about $1.3 million in unpaid bills for service. A county spokeswoman says in the last year, the bills started piliing up due to a lack of staffing.
The county is now hoping a debt collection service will help get the problem under control. County commissioners are scheduled to decide on a contractor during a public meeting at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
The meeting is available to stream live on the Santa Fe County website.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- FAQ on ‘Stay-at-Home’ order
- Essential Businesses
- New Mexico School Closings: What you need to know
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites