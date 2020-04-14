Live Now
WATCH KRQE THIS MORNING

Santa Fe County looks to collect over $1.3M in unpaid ambulance bills

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County will soon crack down on people who have not paid ambulance bills.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the Santa Fe County Fire Department has about $1.3 million in unpaid bills for service. A county spokeswoman says in the last year, the bills started piliing up due to a lack of staffing.

The county is now hoping a debt collection service will help get the problem under control. County commissioners are scheduled to decide on a contractor during a public meeting at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

The meeting is available to stream live on the Santa Fe County website.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞