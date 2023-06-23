SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time, Santa Fe County employees and leaders will get a first-hand taste of what it takes to be a firefighter. The county, along with the Santa Fe County Fire Department will be hosting a class with real demonstrations.

Officials believe the class will not only show the intensity of the job, but how they use the latest equipment to keep the public safe. Hosted by the Santa Fe County Firefighters Association and the county’s fire department, the event is intended to show county leaders what firefighters go through when they get emergency calls.

Eutimio Ortiz, Santa Fe County Firefighters president, said during the 5-hour class the group will go through a number of different scenarios. “So we’ll be able to show them firefighting tactics and live fire scenarios, EMS scenarios,” said Ortiz.

Both organizations have been working on this event for the past 6-months. According to Ortiz this event will provide a fresh perspective on emergency services and the 2,000 square mile community they serve. “What the event is going to do is it allows us to show our department leadership what we do, experience a part of the job they may never be able to see and also highlight some of the things they’ve done for us,” said Ortiz.

As of right now the department doesn’t know if they’ll be able to host these types of events on an annual basis, that will depend on the resources they have at the time.