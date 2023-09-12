SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County launched an education campaign to inform the community about when to call 911 or make a non-emergency call. The campaign comes after the Santa Fe Regional Emergency Communications Center received 121,648 calls between January and July that did not require an emergent or non-emergent response from law enforcement, fire, EMS, or animal control.

During the January to July time period, the county said Santa Fe Regional Emergency Communications Center handled a total of 223,997 calls. Of those calls, 102,349 of them were dispatched for service. Santa Fe County is asking residents to carefully contemplate how emergency services play a crucial role in maintaining public safety and well-being. The county also asks residents to consider how equally important it is to reserve emergency services for situations that genuinely require immediate attention.

“By raising awareness and educating our constituents about when to make non-emergency calls, we can ensure that emergency lines remain available for critical situations and that the response time for those in urgent need is not compromised,” said Roberto Lujan, Regional Emergency Communication Center director.

The county shared the following “When to choose 911” guidelines:

Residents should call 911 when:

When the condition or situation is life-threatening.

When there is a crime in progress.

Drug overdose.

When a person needs skills, medication or equipment that only a paramedic may obtain access.

Any type of structure, brush or vehicle fire.

A vehicle collision with injury, blocking a roadway or airbag deployment.

Residents should call non-emergency contacts when:

Noise complaints.

Minor property damage.

Lost or stolen items.

Police reports or record requests.

Vehicle collision on private property without injury.

Other incidents that do not pose an immediate threat to life or property.

Santa Fe alternative contacts:

Residents are asked to utilize the following non-emergency contacts to handle situations that do not require immediate attention.

Non-emergency dispatch: (505) 428-3710

Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office: (505) 986-2455 located at 35 Camino Justicia

Santa Fe County Fire Department Administration: (505) 992-3070 located at 35 Camino Justicia

Animal Control: (505) 992-1626 located at 100 Caja Del Rio

Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office Records: (505) 986-2400 located at 35 Camino Justicia

Temporary Restraining Orders (District Court): (505) 992-1626 located at 100 Catron St.

Adult Detention Center – Booking: (505) 428-3232

Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: 988

The Suicide & Crisis Lifeline offers 24/7 call, text and chat access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing suicidal, substance use, and/or mental health crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress.

For more information, visit https://www.santafecountynm.gov/public-safety/recc