SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dispatchers and jail staff in Santa Fe County will be getting a pay raise. The county signed off on a new pay scale and benefits for both the regional communication center and adult detention center.

The starting pay for dispatchers will be nearly $2.70 more bringing the hourly rate to $22.46. Those with certification and two years of experience will now get $26.67 an hour.

Detention officers will now get between $26 and $28.88 an hour depending on their experience. Staff in both jobs can also get a $1,000 referral bonus if they help bring someone on board.

The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office announced a 6% pay raise starting July 1. Cadets will now make $27.22 with raises according to rank.