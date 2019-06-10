Santa Fe county develops plan for mental health

The Santa Fe county is unveiling new initiatives on an expansive health plan. According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, officials released their framework for the five-year plan.

David Levy, executive director of New Mexico Solutions, said he’s a big supporter of the new behavioral health plan. “I am certainly excited about it and supportive of it,” Levy said. “The county has been really, really open to soliciting ideas, input, feedback on ways we can assist the community in meeting some of the unmet behavioral health needs.”

The plan includes a new partnership with the city and tribal leaders, to address poverty and drug use in the community. It also includes treatment plans and a new opioid crises center.

The county will now work on formal agreements with city leaders and providers before initiatives are launched.