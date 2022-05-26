SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe deputies say they have seized 36,000 fentanyl pills, 1/2 pound of cocaine, and $18,000 in cash off the streets in two operations. The street value of those drugs is more than $300,000. They say they also found guns.
One of the homes where the bust happened was on Sunset Canyon Lane and the other on Calleion Colibri. They say the second bust was the result of a shooting call that turned into a drug investigation. They say investigations are ongoing and no arrests have been made.