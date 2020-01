SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe County Juvenile Detention Center could be closing its doors.

The county commission is scheduled to discuss the issue Tuesday night. Officials say they’ve seen a steady decline in the number of juvenile offenders in recent years while operating costs have gone up. They believe transporting the inmates would save the county nearly $1.8 million a year.

The Roswell Juvenile Detention Center closed late last year. Those juveniles are now housed in Curry County.