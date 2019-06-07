Santa Fe County Commissioners approve ADA transition plan

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

Santa Fe County Commissioners have approved the first phase of a plan to make the city more accessible to the disabled. 

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the first phase will cost nearly $2 million and touch different areas of the county including upgrades at the District Attorney’s office, local parks, community centers, and two fire stations. Projects include installing handrails, replacing drinking fountains and renovating restrooms.

The improvements will be funded through a revenue bond. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter to Win

Don't Miss