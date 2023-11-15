SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Jacona and Eldorado solid waste convenience centers will be closed on Sundays. The change starts November 26, 2023.

The Santa Fe County Board of County Commissioners voted to modify the operating hours in light of staffing challenges within the Solid Waste Division. Besides the change to Sunday hours, the convenience centers will keep its regular hours on weekdays and Saturdays.

“Santa Fe County is committed to providing reliable and sustainable waste management services to the community. We understand the inconvenience this may cause for residents who rely on these centers and want to assure our constituents that we are actively working to address staffing challenges and exploring options to resume Sunday operations in the future,” the county said in a press release.

The Eldorado Reuse area will also now be open on Saturdays, the county says. The site will accept items in good usable condition.