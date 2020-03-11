Santa Fe council to consider dog chaining ordinance

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe City Councilors will consider an ordinance Wednesday night to outlaw the chaining or tethering of dogs in the city.
Under the proposal, owners can not chain dogs in any way, including a trolley system. It would also prohibit pet owners from keeping dogs outside and unattended in extreme weather.
The ordinance is similar to the one passed by the county in 2017. The meeting starts at 5 p.m.
Don’t Miss
- Gathering of Nations officials: Event has been postponed until further notice
- Governor Lujan Grisham declares public health emergency following confirmed cases of coronavirus
- Former pastor pleads guilty to child rape charges
- Valencia County Animal Shelter is in urgent need of adoptions