Santa Fe council to consider dog chaining ordinance

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe City Councilors will consider an ordinance Wednesday night to outlaw the chaining or tethering of dogs in the city.

Under the proposal, owners can not chain dogs in any way, including a trolley system. It would also prohibit pet owners from keeping dogs outside and unattended in extreme weather.

The ordinance is similar to the one passed by the county in 2017. The meeting starts at 5 p.m.

Don’t Miss