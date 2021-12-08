Santa Fe proposes mobile hygiene unit for homeless population

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday night, city officials in Santa Fe will vote on a proposal to fund a mobile hygiene unit for the homeless. It is a trailer containing three full restrooms, including a shower, toilet, and sink.

The governing body is expected to vote on a budget adjustment resolution. It will include $205,000 for staff and operating costs for the new units. The mobile units would be taken to places where the homeless frequent. Inside will be toothpaste, soap, and shampoo.

From time to time, the city will also provide haircuts, medical care, and resources for housing. Three park rangers and a part-time custodian will be on site.