Santa Fe considers reintroducing speed vans

The city of Santa Fe may bring back its controversial speed van program.

The radar-equipped SUVs photograph passing cars, then send tickets to drivers caught speeding. The city told the Santa Fe New Mexican on Tuesday that it’s working through data on the number of crashes, causes of crashes, and where crashes happen before deciding if speed vans should be returned to the streets.

An Operation Spring Blitz was initiated by Santa Fe police in March as part of a nine-week crack down on traffic violations. Police reported during the program 671 traffic stops resulted in 899 traffic citations.

Thirty-three people were arrested on the suspicion of drunken driving and six others were arrested on outstanding warrants. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the number of crashes dropped by 29% on St. Francis Drive and 10.3% on Cerillos Road during the time of the blitz.

A similar version of the speed van program was shut down in 2013.