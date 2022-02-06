SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is figuring out how to use $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds by December 2024, after asking for the community’s input. “It will absolutely help guide what we do next,” said Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber at a governing body meeting.

With help from a data collection firm, the city listened to public comments in council meetings, held a listening session for residents to give input, and conducted a survey that about 1,040 responded to.

“Now that we have the community voices from our nonprofit partners…we can sketch out our broad buckets for what we hear them say and what we can actually do within the grant perimeters,” said Kyra Ochoa, Community Health and Safety Director for the City of Santa Fe, at the governing body meeting.

At the January 26 meeting, council was briefed on the survey results. According to the results, Santa Fe residents said community health and safety was the top priority, with only 10% of respondents feeling like the city has ‘good/excellent’ affordable housing options.

Other top priorities for the potential spending were child services and economic health. Based on the input, money could be used for things like programming to help small businesses grow, job training, and housing development. But some councilors questioned the value of the findings.

“I think we have a long way to go,” said Councilor Signe I. Lindell. “I can’t put a lot of weight and validity on a community meeting that had fifteen people in it.” Councilor Chris Rivera later expressed similar concern.

“It’s frustrating knowing how small of an amount of respondents. So, just wanted to support that point from council member Lindell,” he said.

Over the next month, recommendations for the ARPA funds will go in front of different council committees before going to the governing body for final review. The city said it is in a good position to disperse the funds thanks to groundwork laid by the distribution of CARES Act funding.