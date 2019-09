SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some of the homeless in Santa Fe could soon be heading to work if a proposal makes its way through the city council.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican is reporting that the city is considering a two-year $140,000 contract putting homeless people, panhandlers and others to work.

Officials say they would do jobs like cleaning weeds and picking up trash around Santa Fe. The proposal has already passed to council committees.