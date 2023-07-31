SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Entrepreneurs in Santa Fe are being given an opportunity that will help them in the early stages of opening their business. David Ahern-Seronde is the owner of Apicklelypse Hot Sauce, he’s taking advantage of The Kitchen Table Santa Fe, it’s a shared kitchen that gives chefs a chance to start their food business.

Andrea Abedi, is one of the founders of The Kitchen Table Santa Fe. She said they opened in May and already had 10 chefs who had signed up to use the kitchens. The chefs have access to the kitchen 24/7 and it comes with everything cooks may need. “We have everything from ovens, stoves, three compartment sinks, dish washers, we have a cold kitchen,” Abedi.

Fernando Ruiz is the chef and owner of Escondio Catering in Santa Fe. He said he understands the challenges of opening a business and he’s glad to see The Kitchen Table Santa Fe is taking some of the stress off of new entrepreneurs. “To try to prep everything in Albuquerque, drive it up to Santa Fe and/or Espanola or Taos because a lot of my work is Northern New Mexico and it was just a hassle,” said Ruiz.

As for Ahern-Seronde he’s already seeing his dream come to life. “I just launched in Albuquerque at Salsa Saint and they’re in Old Town they’re a really nice boutique chile shop,” said Ahern-Seronde.

The Kitchen Table Santa Fe also helps business owners with any paperwork they need in order to start their business.