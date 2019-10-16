Transportation of giant rotor could impact Santa Fe commuters

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- Beginning on Friday, drivers in northern New Mexico could see traffic delays as a lab rotor will be transported from Los Alamos to Clovis.

The 69-feet long, 460,000-pound lab rotor, which is nonmilitary and does not contain hazardous materials, will be moving from Los Alamos National Laboratory starting at 9 a.m. As there is construction on NM 599, the truck trailer transporting the rotor will need to pass through Santa Fe in the late morning.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation warns that traffic in Santa Fe will be impacted along St. Francis Drive, St. Michael’s Drive, and Old Pecos Trail. The transport is expected to take as many as three days to reach Clovis.

A police escort will be alerting drivers to slow down as the transport will travel between 25 to 40 miles an hour. Commuters caught behind the rotor can expect delays and are encouraged to find an alternative route.

After reaching Clovis the rotor will be transported via train to Richmond, Virginia for repairs. The rotor will be transported back to Los Alamos afterward at a date that has yet to be determined.