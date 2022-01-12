Santa Fe community remembers life of fallen firefighter

New Mexico News

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe community is remembering a firefighter who died nine years ago. The Santa Fe County Fire Department dedicated the Agua Fria Fire Department training tower to Isaac Garcia.

Garcia was adopted from India at 3 months old and as a teenager worked with the Glorieta Pass Volunteer Fire Department before graduating from the Fire Academy in 2007 and served in the Santa Fe County Fire Department. Those who knew him say he always wanted to pay it forward and help people.

Garcia died in 2012 at the age of 25 from an aortic dissection. Last year, Santa Fe county commissioners made January 12, 2021, Isaac Garcia Day.

