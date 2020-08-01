Santa Fe community reacts to death of star high school basketball player

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe community is heartbroken this evening after learning JB White, one of their bright basketball stars committed to play for the University of New Mexico, was killed Saturday morning.

The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a shooting at a house near the Chupadero and Tesuque area around 3:30 Saturday morning. They confirmed this is where White was shot and killed.

Many knew White as the young basketball star at Santa Fe High School, committed to play for the Lobos this season. KRQE spoke to one woman who told us her grandson was classmates with White. She said her grandson said White had a great personality and was very kind, which makes it even more difficult to hear the news about his tragic passing.

“I couldn’t imagine, I just couldn’t even imagine,” said Margaret Rodriguez. “My heart just fell to the ground and my thoughts and prayers to the family. It’s just a horrible thing to hear on the news.”

The superintendent of Santa Fe Public Schools and the Santa Fe High School principal both shared their condolences with White’s family through a press release earlier Saturday, saying in part they’re, “shocked and saddened by the loss” and said “he will be greatly missed.”

The release said the district is offering free behavioral health support services to students and families during this difficult time. Deputies said this is an ongoing investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.