SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Community College (SFCC) Main Campus is temporarily closed after a county construction project interrupted water flow to the school on Wednesday, August 30. According to the college, the construction work has caused low pressure in the Main Campus’ water system – inhibiting the fire suppression system that is required for the college to be functional.

The closure has affected all facilities on SFCC’s Main Campus at 6401 Richards Avenue, and faculty and staff have been advised to work remotely for the time being. For more information, click here.