Santa Fe Community College hosting new art exhibit

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Preparations are underway for a new exhibit at a local art gallery. The new exhibit “Painting and Poetry: The Center Cannot Hold” will open at Santa Fe Community College’s visual art gallery.
Story continues below
- Weather: Cold start but temps warming rapidly Sunday
- New Mexico: Mother accused of throwing baby in dumpster calls 911 about alleged assault
- COVID-19: Gov. urges postponing events as COVID cases rise; organizers respond
- Business: Some CVS, Walgreens close for weekend due to staffing
It will showcase paintings infused with a deep connection to poetry. Works from popular artists Jane Shoenfield and Bill Sortino will be featured. It opens on February 3 at 5:00 p.m.
A special workshop is also being hosted on February 11 by poet Donald Levering where people will write poems in response to the paintings.