Santa Fe Community College hosting new art exhibit

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Preparations are underway for a new exhibit at a local art gallery. The new exhibit “Painting and Poetry: The Center Cannot Hold” will open at Santa Fe Community College’s visual art gallery.

It will showcase paintings infused with a deep connection to poetry. Works from popular artists Jane Shoenfield and Bill Sortino will be featured. It opens on February 3 at 5:00 p.m.

A special workshop is also being hosted on February 11 by poet Donald Levering where people will write poems in response to the paintings.

