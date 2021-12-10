Santa Fe community center pools to reopen this month

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two pools at Genoveva Chavez Community Center in Santa Fe are getting ready to reopen. The lap swimming pool will welcome back guests starting Monday. The leisure pool will follow, with a Dec. 27 reopening.
- Sports: Al Unser, a four-time winner of Indianapolis 500, dies at 82
- Business: Albuquerque breaks from Orion Center satellite manufacturing plant, 1000+ jobs
- Albuquerque: Data shows number of unsheltered homeless has increased in Albuquerque
- Weather: Messy Friday morning with snow, rain, and strong wind
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 9 de Diciembre 2021
Both pools were closed for renovations including plastering, sandblasting, and more. To view the schedule, visit the city of Santa Fe’s website.