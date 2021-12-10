Santa Fe community center pools to reopen this month

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two pools at Genoveva Chavez Community Center in Santa Fe are getting ready to reopen. The lap swimming pool will welcome back guests starting Monday. The leisure pool will follow, with a Dec. 27 reopening.

Both pools were closed for renovations including plastering, sandblasting, and more. To view the schedule, visit the city of Santa Fe’s website.

