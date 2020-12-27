Santa Fe community center helping kids stay active

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Genoveva Chavez Community Center in Santa Fe is helping kids stay active during the pandemic.

While the ice rink is still closed because of the public health order, the community center is reaching out to the public. They’ve outfitted two rec vans with activities for kids.

They’re happening by appointment only, with a maximum of five participants at a time. Those involved can learn about COVID-safe practices like putting on a mask before doing activities’ or handing out books.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Christmas Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery