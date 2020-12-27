Santa Fe community center helping kids stay active

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - On this quiet, socially-distant Christmas, New Mexico families still found ways to connect. "We began to share with each other by delivering the food to the front door of our family members, and that's how we kept our distance," said one New Mexican. "We got Facetime, so we were able to talk to them and see them."

Despite the challenges facing just about everyone this year, those we spoke to had a philosophical take on getting through the pandemic. "We are the last lap, let's give it our biggest effort before we have to get to the finish line," they said. "Don't be angry. Look at the beauty around you, look at the beauty within yourself."