NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office has released documents on its investigation into the shooting on the “Rust” movie set. Cinematographer Halayna Hutchins died as a result of the shooting and Director Joul Souza was injured when Alec Baldwin shot a gun that was loaded with real bullets during filming.

The 500-page document will be used by the district attorney’s office to determine if anyone involved with the filming and production will face charges. Last week, Alec Baldwin filed a lawsuit against crew members on the set of “Rust” for handing him a gun with live ammo inside. Baldwin’s attorney Luke Nikas argues Baldwin was not responsible for the live round in the pistol. He said it was the job of the armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, to check the ammunition before loading it.

This comes after the New Mexico Environment Department’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau released the results of its own investigation in April. The report finds that Rust Movie Productions, LLC management knew that firearm safety procedures were not followed on set and showed indifference to employee safety. The production company was issued a Willful-Serious citation that includes a $136,793 penalty. This is the maximum fine and highest level of citation allowed by state law in New Mexico.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates, we are currently combing through the 500-page document.