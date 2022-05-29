SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe closed multiple trails around the town this Memorial Day weekend over concerns of dangerous fire conditions. The Dale Ball, Sun Mountain, La Tierra, MX/BMX, and the Metropolitan Recreation Complex trails are all closed.

Fire restrictions include banning some fireworks and open burning including campfires, bonfires, and pit barbeques. The city has also banned smoking in public parks, recreation areas, and on public trails.