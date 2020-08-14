Santa Fe City Union votes ‘no confidence’ in resolution against Mayor Alan Webber

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some Santa Fe city employees are calling on the city council to removed Mayor Alan Webber. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports, the city’s union approved a no-confidence vote Wednesday.

They cited concerns about mismanagement over the past few years including the death of an electrician and a botched plan to remove historical markers and statues.

