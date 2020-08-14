SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some Santa Fe city employees are calling on the city council to removed Mayor Alan Webber. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports, the city’s union approved a no-confidence vote Wednesday.
They cited concerns about mismanagement over the past few years including the death of an electrician and a botched plan to remove historical markers and statues.
Latest News
- Fact check: Kamala Harris is eligible to serve as VP, president
- Justice Department dismantles the finances of terrorist organizations in the largest seizure ever
- Southfork Campground near Ruidoso to welcome back campers Friday
- Gov. Abbott visits memorial site of August 3 victims
- Santa Fe City Union votes ‘no confidence’ in resolution against Mayor Alan Webber