Santa Fe City Union votes ‘no confidence’ in resolution against Mayor Alan Webber

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Little Bear fire was one of the most destructive fires in state history. It not only burned thousands of acres but destroyed more than 250 structures near Ruidoso in 2012. Now one of the campgrounds that were damaged is about to reopen.

The Southfork Campground is one of the oldest campgrounds in the Lincoln National Forest and was nearly destroyed in 2012 when the Little Bear fire tore through the Walt Smith Canyon. Eight years later the National Forest Service is opening back up to campers.