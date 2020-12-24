Santa Fe city facilities, transit adjusts hours for upcoming holiday

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – All Santa Fe virtual administrative offices and recreational facilities will close at noon Christmas Eve; They will be closed on Christmas Day.
According to a news release, trash and recycling pickup will continue as scheduled. The city says to ensure carts are placed curbside by 7 a.m. on your collection day. Santa Fe Trails, Santa Fe Pick-Up, and Santa Fe Ride will operate on a normal schedule on Thursday, Dec. 24. and there will be no service on Friday, Dec. 25. Normal service resumes Saturday, Dec. 26. The Santa Fe Public Library will not be open for returns or offer curbside pickup from Dec. 24 through Dec. 27. Normal service returns Dec. 28.