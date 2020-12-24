Santa Fe city facilities, transit adjusts hours for upcoming holiday

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – All Santa Fe virtual administrative offices and recreational facilities will close at noon Christmas Eve; They will be closed on Christmas Day.

According to a news release, trash and recycling pickup will continue as scheduled. The city says to ensure carts are placed curbside by 7 a.m. on your collection day. Santa Fe Trails, Santa Fe Pick-Up, and Santa Fe Ride will operate on a normal schedule on Thursday, Dec. 24. and there will be no service on Friday, Dec. 25. Normal service resumes Saturday, Dec. 26. The Santa Fe Public Library will not be open for returns or offer curbside pickup from Dec. 24 through Dec. 27. Normal service returns Dec. 28.

Latest New Mexico News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery