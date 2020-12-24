Santa Fe city facilities, transit adjusts hours for upcoming holiday

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) - A Southeast New Mexico restaurant is closing its doors after being in business for more than a decade; The pandemic is the main culprit. The owner says the lack of business and schools not being open are the reasons. "All the things that we pulled off here, it's sad to see it go. It really is," said Jon Henry, owner of Henry's BBQ.

Henry's Barbecue is closing its doors because of the pandemic after 11 years of serving smoked barbecue. Customers are sad to see it go. "It's going to be a hole, that's going to need to be filled in the community because they do so much, not just for the certain community, the community but also for the businesses they go out and above and beyond," said longtime customer David Zamora.