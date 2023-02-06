SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Years after the controversial obelisk in the Santa Fe Plaza was torn down by protestors, there’s finally a proposal on what’s next for what’s left of it. Some Santa Fe City Councilors are proposing a new resolution to address what some say has become an eye sore in the plaza.

“One of the recommendations is that we move forward with figuring out what to do with the obelisk or the soldier’s monument in the plaza. It also recommends creating an office of equity and inclusion,” said Santa Fe City Councilor, Carol Romero-Wirth.

Back in 2020, the monument was torn down by protestors. The chart program was created to survey the community on their opinions and what should be done with what’s left of the obelisk.

Now city councilors are introducing a resolution to take the next steps based on the CHART report recommendations. The resolution proposes to mend, redesign, or reframe the structure. The designs would use original pieces of the obelisk.

“I think it should come all the way down so that when families come down to enjoy what’s going on in the band stand that they would be able to see that,” said Santa Fe Resident, Bright Capella Daystar.

There would also be 4 plaques with new text explaining the complex history but people in Santa Fe are still split. Some shared with KRQE on Sunday that they want to get rid of the structure all together for more space while others want to make sure people understand the history. Others added taking down the structure will remove history.

“Anything than what was there before. I think the Native Americans have been trying to have it taken down or re-worded for decades,” said Santa Fe Resident, Virginia Nelson.

The resolution also recommends adding an interactive portion through a QR code for visitors to scan and get more information. The newly created Office of Equity and Inclusion would decide what is on the new plaques. The plaques that currently exist would be placed in a museum.

The bill also proposes installing temporary lights to “shine into the sky, representing hope.” According to the resolutions budget, the project could cost the city more than $1.6 million. The resolution will be introduced at the Santa Fe City Council meeting on Wednesday.