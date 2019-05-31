Santa Fe city councilors approve design for Lady of Guadalupe banners

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - Santa Fe city councilors gave the go-ahead for a group of businesses to put up promotional banners that stirred up some controversy.

Businesses along Guadalupe Street submitted a design with Our Lady of Guadalupe on it. Some community members objected, saying they didn't like the idea of using a religious icon for marketing purposes.

Businesses owners say it's about strengthening the identity of their district between the plaza and rail yard.

