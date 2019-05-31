New Mexico

Santa Fe city councilors approve design for Lady of Guadalupe banners

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 05:42 PM MDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 05:42 PM MDT

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - Santa Fe city councilors gave the go-ahead for a group of businesses to put up promotional banners that stirred up some controversy.

Businesses along Guadalupe Street submitted a design with Our Lady of Guadalupe on it. Some community members objected, saying they didn't like the idea of using a religious icon for marketing purposes.

Businesses owners say it's about strengthening the identity of their district between the plaza and rail yard. 

Related Coverage

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get KRQE Apps

Trending Stories

News Briefs

Enter the CAS Enterprise Roof Giveaway

Entertainment