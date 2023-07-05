SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One Santa Fe city councilor is proposing a bill that would tax wealthier home buyers to help pay for affordable housing in the city. The city councilor said the average rental price in Santa Fe is around two thousand dollars a month now.

“The housing situation is pretty dire. I believe that there’s an estimate that we need about 5,000 more units right now to really meet the need,” said Jamie Cassutt, Sante Fe city councilor for Disrtict 4, “When we look at the cost of housing in the city of Santa Fe, it has gone up approximately 55 percent over the last few years and of course incomes have not risen that much.”

One of the tools the city has been using for years is its Affordable Housing Trust Fund—money that goes towards things like building housing and providing rental assistance. However, Cassutt said money going into the fund hasn’t been consistent; The city has dedicated three million dollars from its general fund money to the trust fund in the past.

“Because we prioritize housing so much, we have been able to put that money there. However, this ordinance or this measure if it does pass will generate approximately $4.5 million dollars a year. So that’s I believe 50 percent more than the most the Affordable Housing Trust Fund has ever had,” Cassutt said.

So, how would the new tax work? For people buying homes worth more than one million dollars, a three percent excise transfer tax would kick in for every dollar above the one-million-dollar threshold. “So, on a house that is say 1.2 million dollars, it would only be applied to the $200,000, which would mean that it would be a six-thousand-dollar one-time payment,” Cassutt said.

Cassutt said between 2019 and 2022, about 400 homes worth over a million dollars were sold in the city. Looking at those figures, Cassutt says this stream of new revenue will help with the displacement of people who can’t afford to live in Santa Fe by people coming from out-of-state who buy high-end homes.

“I’m sure this will be a very robust conversation. There will be a lot of conversation about ‘why should these individuals be paying into this piece?’ And again, if we really look at what are some of the causes of the displacement that we’re seeing, of the high housing prices, we do have a lot of people that are moving here from out of state. Of course they want to be here, who doesn’t? But that does translate into this displacement of our older population and so that is what I would say,” Cassutt said.

According to the city councilor, in 2022 the median-priced home was unaffordable to 90% of Santa Fe County’s residents. “The median income for an individual in Santa Fe is about $59,000 dollars, and the median sale price for homes is now $656,134 dollars in Santa Fe County. So, there’s a really huge gap there,” Cassutt said, “This really is about paying a fair share, of, ‘we welcome you with open arms, but we really need your help.'”

Cassutt said this is just one piece of the puzzle: “This isn’t the only thing that’s going to fix housing in Santa Fe, this is one leg of the stool. There are a lot of different issues we need to be looking at.”

This bill will be introduced Wednesday night in a committee hearing. The public will have an opportunity to weigh in at the July 12 governing body meeting.