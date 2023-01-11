SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe City Council is expected to vote Wednesday night to get the ball rolling on a new senior center. Those involved are trying to figure out their next steps through a grant attached to the vote.

Like most places, the city’s looking at a booming senior population in the next decade.

Craig Stamm has been going to Mary Esther Gonzales Senior Center for more than 10 years and was excited to know that there could be a new senior center coming to Santa Fe.

“I’m just excited to have it available nice option nice something like that,” said Stamm.

The city projected, by the start of the next decade, a third of its population will be aged sixty and up. If this grant is approved, it will give the city a better idea of how it can help the aging population.

“We want to just make sure that we’re forward-thinking, planning for the future so that we can provide the best services possible for our seniors as the population grows,” said Maria Sanchez-Tucker, Community Services Director City of Santa Fe.

Currently, there are two senior centers in Santa Fe. Both are located on the north side of town. The $358,000 grant would help pay for a study to help decide what the new center should look like and where it should go.

“We know that the south side population is growing, but we will seek community input and use data to find the right location for our seniors,” said Sanchez-Tucker.

Up to 200 people use the city’s two senior centers every day. The city’s Community Services Department will have to figure out how to pay for the senior center after they settle on a design and location.

As for Stamm, he agrees the city needs to start planning ahead.

“To accommodate the seniors, that’s great to have a place to meet to play pool, card, have lunch have a place to go,” said Stamm.

If the council signs off on the grant, the study would be done in a year and a half.