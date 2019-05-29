New Mexico

Santa Fe city council considers a new $1.5 million parking system

Posted: May 29, 2019

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - A new parking system could soon be coming to Santa Fe's parking garage operations.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the city is considering a $1.5 million contract for a new parking access and revenue control system.

Officials say should it pass city council, it would give the city's parking garage's much-needed upgrades including display borders that let drivers know how many spots are available and pay stations at the pedestrian level. It goes before the city council on June 12. 

