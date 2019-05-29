Santa Fe city council considers a new $1.5 million parking system
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - A new parking system could soon be coming to Santa Fe's parking garage operations.
According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the city is considering a $1.5 million contract for a new parking access and revenue control system.
Officials say should it pass city council, it would give the city's parking garage's much-needed upgrades including display borders that let drivers know how many spots are available and pay stations at the pedestrian level. It goes before the city council on June 12.
Trending Stories
Top Stories
Entertainment
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.